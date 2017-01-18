Not many people would be thrilled about getting a broken guitar as a gift but Dan Walsh is all smiles.

The Cambridge musician is currently president of the non-profit Guitars for Kids and the broken guitar came from astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Walsh said it all started when another person in his group spotted a tweet from Hadfield on Nov. 30.

"My old Yamaha's bridge popped off. If anyone would like to fix/donate it, it's yours," the tweet said, giving an email where people could make a request for the broken guitar.

Chris Hadfield tweeted that the bridge broke off the guitar and said if anyone was interested in having it, to contact him. (Twitter)

Along with being an astronaut who skyrocketed to celebrity after tweeting images while aboard the International Space Station, Hadfield is known for his love of music.

He is perhaps best known for his cover of the song Space Oddity and the music video made for it while in space. The Yamaha guitar he donated to Guitars for Kids is not the same one from the music video.

Walsh said he understands Hadfield's people received many emails from all around the world, but Hadfield chose the Cambridge group, which accepts used guitars and gives them to underprivileged children in the community.

So far, they've fixed up and given away about 90 guitars.

"I think he saw this one as a cool, noble thing that we're doing," Walsh said. "It struck a chord with them."

Chris Hadfield signed the guitar before it was given to Guitars for Kids. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Walsh picked up the guitar on Monday from Hadfield's son, Evan.

In an email to CBC News, Evan declined an interview.

"Our intent had been to simply gift a guitar we no longer could use," he wrote.

The broken guitar will be fixed up and then used at events to help promote Guitars for Kids, the group's president Dan Walsh said. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Walsh said he will take the guitar to Brian Gardiner, a certified guitar technician who fixes all of Guitars for Kids's instruments, and they will film it being repaired for a promotional video.

Then, for the next year, it will go with them to any events where the group has a booth and be on display at local businesses and Idea Exchange branches, as a way of raising awareness about Guitars for Kids.