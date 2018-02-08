One person is dead after a train and truck collided east of Kitchener.

The collision occurred Thursday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police are on scene at Wurster Place, which is a rural road in Breslau.

There are no lights at the rail crossing; however, there are stop signs under the rail crossing signs at that location.

The train involved was a Via Rail train that was going westbound from Toronto to London.

A Via Rail spokesperson said there were no injuries reported among the 54 passengers and crew members.

The train and truck collided just east of Breslau on Thursday. (Google Maps)

"Via Rail is collaborating with local authorities who are currently investigating the cause of the incident. VIA Rail acknowledges that this situation has an impact on the travel plans of our customers," Mylène Bélanger said in an email to CBC News.

"We are focusing our efforts into bringing travellers currently en-route to their final destinations as quickly and as safely as possible."

Because GO Transit and Via Rail share the same tracks, the GO train originally expected to arrive in Kitchener at 6:45 p.m. is delayed, with the train's last stop being Georgetown.

There are stop signs under the rail crossing signs at the location. (Carmen Ponciano/CBC)

Vanessa Barrasa, a spokes person with Metrolinx said there will be three shuttle buses taking passengers from Georgetown to Kitchener.

"Initially we didn't think there would be any impact to our service this evening, but unfortunately, police have now said it would be a longer investigation," she said.

"We'll have to end service at Georgetown and [for] anyone continuing to Kitchener, there will be GO buses available."