The Canadian prime minister who led the country during the First World War, introduced income tax in Canada and gave women the right to vote in the 1918 election has been memorialized in statue in Baden, Ont.

A life-size sculpture of Sir Robert Borden was unveiled Monday along The Prime Ministers Path at Castle Kilbride.

He is the fourth prime minister to be immortalized at the location joining Sir John A. Macdonald, William Lyon Mackenzie King and Lester Bowles Pearson.

Created by artist Nathan Scott the work, The Confident Patriot, includes a number of subtle carvings that give clues about Borden's life. The "Easter eggs" are embedded on the surface of the statue and it's hoped they will encourage the public to get close and study the statue and the person it inspired.

Scott said he drew inspiration for Borden's look from archival material, the $100 bills that he had posted on the walls of his studio.