Winter-like weather keeps blood donors away, but raises need

The rain, snow and ice in recent days has caused accidents, meaning the need for blood donations has increased.

But the rain, snow and ice has also kept people from attending blood donor clinics.

Tara Gutscher, the territory manager for Canadian Blood Services, said donations were down on Saturday at the K-W Blood Donor Clinic.

"With the winter storms this weekend and continuing into today and the rest of the week, we are seeing a dip in local blood donations and the need is actually increased, so we really need folks — if it is safe to do so — come out and donate blood at a local clinic," Gutscher said.

On a typical week, Gutscher said they have a goal of 500 donations. Some weeks they don't reach that mark, but she said this week it's more important they do.

Even just one day of fewer donations can hurt the blood supply to local hospitals, she said.

"It can have a rather large impact, especially because these storms are going on across Ontario. We are a national system, so blood can be pulled from other areas if needed, but we do try to use blood locally when at all possible," Gutscher said.

The K-W Blood Donor Clinic at 94 Bridgeport Rd. E., in Waterloo is open every day except Sundays. There is also a clinic planned in Elmira on Friday. For more information, visit blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE.