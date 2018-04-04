Canadian tech icon BlackBerry has added Snap to the list of companies it's taking to court in California.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company is alleging patent infringement.

BlackBerry says in a lawsuit that Snap has infringed on intellectual property, including innovations on real-time activity location for maps, message notification techniques and methods for integrating advertising on mobile devices.

The claims do not specify what financial compensation the company is seeking.

The suit against Snap follows ones filed against Facebook and its WhatsApp and Instagram subsidiaries.