Daily beer thefts from garage lead to charges against neighbour

A southern Ontario man has been charged with stealing beer from his neighbour's garage on more than one occasion.

Ontario Provincial Police said a person in Southgate, Grey County, about 145 kilometres northwest of Toronto, contacted them in late April to say someone had been going into their garage and "periodically" taking cans of beer.

The thefts had apparently been going on for a few days.

OPP investigated, and a few weeks later officers arrested the victim's neighbour.

A 52-year-old man is now facing two counts of breaking and entering and one count of theft under $5,000.