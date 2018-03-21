A Romeo and Juliet display depicting Mickey and Minnie Mouse created out of thousands of balloons earned the Canadian balloon twisting team five technical difficulty awards at the World Balloon Convention in California.

This photo shows the full display created by the Canadian team. (Canada's Twisted Team)

The team used 21,500 balloons and the build took 27 hours.

Canada's Twisted Team — which is made up of people from Edmonton, Montreal, Kitchener, Ont.; Richmond Hill, Ont.; Surrey, B.C.; and Burnaby, B.C. — earned a bronze in the large sculpture category.

The display includes a band of broomsticks made from balloons. (Canada's Twisted Team)

Derek Wong of Richmond Hill was recognized for three pieces he did in separate categories. He received silver for a hat, a 12-minute figure and bronze for a costume.

Kristal Yee of Surrey received silver for a costume she created.

Canada's Twisted Team members pose in front of their balloon sculpture at the World Balloon Competition in San Diego, Calif., held March 14 to 17. (Canada's Twisted Team)

The competition was held in San Diego March 14 to 17.

Drew Ripley of Kitchener heads up the team, which is the first internationally competitive balloon twisting team in Canada. He said despite not making the podium for overall team category, his team was "absolutely thrilled" with their results.