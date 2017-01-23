Tributes to Andrew Telegdi poured in Monday evening on news the former Kitchener-Waterloo MP and city councillor has died.

He was 70.

Telegdi served as a Liberal MP from 1993 to 2008, the first four years for the riding of Waterloo, then for the riding of Kitchener-Waterloo for 11 years. Prior to that, he was a Waterloo city councillor between 1985 and 1993.

Telegdi "worked hard for Canada and Waterloo in his long career as an MP," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Monday night. "My sincere condolences to his family on his passing,"

The Liberal Party tweeted: "We've lost a great friend."

Born in Hungary

Born in Hungary, Telegdi moved to Canada with his parents in 1957. They lived in Toronto before Telegdi attended the University of Waterloo, where he majored in political science and psychology. He was also involved in student politics, serving two terms as president of the Federation of Students.

He was involved with several local organizations, including the K-W Multicultural Centre, Catholic Family Counselling, St. John's Kitchen, The Working Centre, Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College.

Regional councillor Karen Redman remembered him as a man who made significant contributions to this area.

"Andrew Telegdi had firm ideals and was tenacious in pursuing them," she tweeted.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky remembered Telegdi for his "strong sense of justice and social fairness."

"Our community and country are better because of his contribution and dedication," Jaworsky said in a statement Monday night. "He was proud of the people of Waterloo — the citizens he represented — and I will miss him."

Andrew Telegdi was an early champion of our tech industry. He was a true BlackBerry Ambassador, promoting it wherever he went. #RIP — @DaveJaworsky