When Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne sits down with members of the local Rohingya Muslim community Monday afternoon, she can expect to get an earful from Ahmed Ullah.

"I am grateful for what they are doing, but I want my country to do more," he said.

Ullah came to Canada as a refugee in 2009, but went back to Bangladesh this month to help Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.

"I have seen so much in such little time," Ullah told The Morning Edition host Craig Norris on Monday.

"Things you see and you can't really get it out of your head. You see all these people starving, all these people needing medical assistance. They're hungry, some people don't have shelter and you see kids begging for food."

Pressure province to pressure Trudeau

It's estimated more than 600,000 Rohingya, mostly from the troubled Rakhine state, have fled to shelter in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Ahmed Ullah is a Rohingya refugee who lives in Kitchener. (Kate Bueckert/CBC)

Ullah said he knows that, ultimately, it's up to the federal foreign affairs department to take action, not the province, but still hopes to find an ally in Wynne.

"As a citizen of Ontario, and a citizen of Canada, it is really hard to reach out to the prime minister. I'm seeing some work being done right now – after two months, after most everybody's been wiped out from Burma," he said.

"I still want to pressure the premier and ask her to pressure the government to do more than what they're doing right now."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former Ontario premier Bob Rae as special envoy to Myanmar.

It's hoped in this role, Rae will advise the Trudeau government on the goings-on inside Myanmar while having more freedom to be political than Canadian diplomats now inside the country.