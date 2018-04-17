Addiction clinic officially opens in Kitchener

The first client's of Waterloo region's inaugural rapid access addiction clinic walked through the door weeks ago, but organizers plan to officially launch the clinic on Monday.

According to House of Friendship, a local social services agency, the clinic is "open to people of all ages who are currently using substances," including drugs and alcohol.

Services provided through the clinic are short-term. House of Friendship officials said the rapid access clinic is not for people who are looking for "long-term medical or addiction counselling services."

What it does provide is help for "those who:

Want support to address substance dependence

Need help to reduce cravings

Are using substances to avoid withdrawal symptoms

Have health concerns related to substance abuse

Need a place to talk about substance use without judgment."

The provincial government gave House of Friendship $809,800 in November to set up two rapid access addiction clinics in Waterloo regions: one in Kitchener and one in Cambridge.

The clinic that launched Monday, which is located at Grand River Hospital, is intended to serve Kitchener, Waterloo, Wilmot, Woolwich and Wellesley.

The second clinic, which is still in the works, will serve Cambridge and North Dumfries.