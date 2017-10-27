All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Cedar Creek Road after a fatal collision involving three commercial vehicles.

The crash means the 401 is expected to be closed all morning, and "possibly most of the day," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

One person, who had been trapped, was killed in the crash.

"Air ambulance was on-scene, waiting to transport. Fire departments were there trying to extricate and unfortunately, he has passed at the collision scene itself," Schmidt said.

Fatal collision #Hwy401 EB at Cedar Creek. All EB lanes closed, avoid the area https://t.co/DCL8rz8xNr — @OPP_HSD

Two of the vehicles were tractor-trailers, the third was a dump truck.

"We have our collision reconstruction team on-scene right now, beginning the work of the investigation," Schmidt said.

The eastbound Highway 401 is expected to be closed until Friday afternoon, "depending on cleanup and the investigation," said Schmidt.

This is the fifth collision involving tractor-trailers on the 401 through Waterloo region in just over two weeks.

The collisions all involved at least one transport truck, and closed the highway in one direction or the other for multiple hours.

When CBC K-W reported on the trend earlier this week, Schmidt called the frequency "a bit of an anomaly," and reminded truck drivers to leave a safe distance between themselves and other vehicles.