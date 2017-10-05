A man and a woman are dead following a police pursuit on Highway 6 between Freelton Road and Concession 10, southeast of Puslinch, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police issued a statement following the fatal collision between a transport truck and the vehicle being pursued in connection with "a report of a possible abduction/assault of a female in Cambridge."

Inspector Michael Haffner says police had attempted to stop the vehicle and investigate the circumstances but the vehicle failed to stop.

"At 9:55 a.m., the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on Highway 6 with an oncoming transport truck," the release said. The male driver and the female passenger of the pursued vehicle were killed. The transport truck driver and regional police officers were not injured.

'Devastating' collision

"This is an absolutely devastating collision. Massive amounts of damage, trauma and debris all across the highway," said OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt.

"There are no other injuries in the other involved vehicle or vehicles. The only two deceased are from the red passenger vehicle that was travelling southbound prior to striking the transport truck."

Hamilton fire spokesman Claudio Mostacci said firefighters responded to reports of a transport truck colliding head-on with a vehicle.

Mostacci couldn't say the cause of the collision or the status of any patients transported by paramedics. There was a fire in the transport truck but firefighters extinguished it quickly, Mostacci said.

A Google maps screenshot shows where the collision occurred and that the road is now closed. (Google)

Highway 6, a key link between the cities of Guelph and Hamilton, remains closed in both directions between Freelton Road and Concession 10. Ontario Provincial Police say they don't know when the road will reopen.

SIU investigates

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating Waterloo Regional Police in relation to the collision.

The SIU investigates when someone is seriously injured or killed during an interaction with police in Ontario.

