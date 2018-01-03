Johnny Bower public memorial service in Toronto LIVE
Air Date: Jan 03, 2018 3:00 PM ET
Service at Air Canada Centre in honour of the late Johnny Bower, the former Toronto Maple Leaf who died on Dec. 26 at age 93
Top News Headlines
- Canadian theatre star sued by 4 women who call him 'serial sexual predator'
- Tim Hortons heirs cut paid breaks and worker benefits after minimum wage hike, employees say
- Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, appears in court on 15 criminal charges
- Minimum wage hikes could cost 60,000 jobs — and maybe more, Bank of Canada report calculates
- 2 guards charged with manslaughter in New Brunswick prisoner's death
Latest Canada News Headlines
- Canadian theatre star Albert Schultz sued by 4 women who call him 'serial sexual predator'
- Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, appears in court on 15 criminal charges
- Why has it been so cold? Here's what science says
- Medical marijuana for the world: Canadian producers have a crop and expertise to sell
- Tim Hortons heirs cut paid breaks and worker benefits after minimum wage hike, employees say
Most Viewed
- Owl hit and caught in SUV survives
- 'I froze my brain up in Canada': Manitoban's parody song about the cold sees thousands of views
- Drunk driving to be largely decriminalized in Alberta in 2018
- Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, faces 15 criminal charges
- Hundreds of cancellations at Toronto's Pearson airport due to wintry weather
Don't Miss
-
Canadian theatre star Albert Schultz sued by 4 women who call him 'serial sexual predator'
-
New
Tim Hortons heirs cut paid breaks and worker benefits after minimum wage hike, employees say
-
Joshua Boyle, former Canadian hostage, appears in court on 15 criminal charges
-
Minimum wage hikes could cost Canada's economy 60,000 jobs by 2019
-
2 guards charged with manslaughter in New Brunswick prisoner's death
-
Coming up live
Why has it been so cold? Here's what science says
-
Democrat Senators Smith and Jones sworn in, trimming Republican majority
-
Canadian cannabis producers set their sights on global domination
-
2 dead after 'horrific' crash on Ontario's busiest highway
-
New vaccine for 'hideous' shingles illness should be free for seniors, advocates argue
-
Dimming star not caused by aliens, but still a mystery
-
North Korea reopens cross-border hotline with South Korea
-
Storm batters Europe and British Isles, killing 1 and injuring 15
-
'He's our hero': Why St. Francis Xavier's 465-year-old severed arm will be a draw for many Canadians
-
Analysis
Old Russian fighters and smartphone hacking: What the Canadian military learned in 2017