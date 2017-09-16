Shahnaz Azarbehi takes off her long-sleeve T-shirt and stands in front of her bathroom mirror in her bra. The 67-year-old Toronto woman starts to write on her chest with a black marker, printing out the letters DNR, followed by a series of numbers.

Assigned to her by Ontario's Ministry of Health, the sequence makes up her Do Not Resuscitate Confirmation number, a note to paramedics that if she should have a heart attack or some other medical emergency, she does not want to be revived.

She's not sick, but she has made the decision so that when the time comes, her wishes will be respected.

She's learned to write the numbers backward using the mirror. "You can see how many times I must've done it, I'm so used to it."

She's taken to writing the code on her chest since she learned that Ontario doesn't have any formal way of tracking who has signed a DNR confirmation form.

"Just in case if I'm on the street, on the road somewhere and I don't have the form, at least somebody knows. DNRC means please don't touch me."

But Azarbehi is not alone in the room as she goes through this private ritual. I'm there too, and so is my cameraperson, recording the scene for our story on gaps in Canada's DNR system.

Azarbehi insists she's comfortable revealing this in front of the camera and ultimately everyone who will see the story, but she's nervous and the moment is at times uncomfortable.

"If they had a proper system in place I wouldn't be doing this. Do you think I enjoy it? Do you enjoy seeing me do this? I don't think you do," she says to me. "From the look of your face, no."

She's right. And yet reporters often find themselves invited to witness a person's private and personal moments in order to tell their stories.

'Right from the beginning it was awkward for me,' CBC journalist Duncan McCue says about chronicling the last days of B.C.'s Harriet Scott as he reported on medically assisted dying. (CBC)

"Right from the beginning it was awkward for me," says CBC journalist Duncan McCue, who talked about a similar experience for this week's season premiere of The Investigators.

In 2013, he reported on the controversy over medically assisted dying by chronicling the last days of B.C.'s Harriet Scott. That meant interviewing Scott several times over the months as her health declined and being in the hospital room with a camera crew as she said her goodbyes to her family.

"Harriet was incredibly comfortable and open about talking about her death. And so that made me comfortable about talking about death with her. Even though I'd never met her before, and then suddenly we're into this relationship where she and I got into a very intimate space, very quickly, talking about life and death — literally — life-and-death issues."

Reinforcing boundaries

But McCue says witnessing private moments emphasizes the need for reporters to reinforce their boundaries with the subject of their story, "to remind them that I'm not your friend, I'm a reporter. I'm here to observe as objectively as I can. But of course you get close to people. Harriet was so intimate with us, sharing those last moments."

It also means not letting a friendship that can develop while sharing those experiences get in the way of telling the story honestly.

"I was there to film her on the rough days as well. And so we showed up one day, a day we had set up, and she couldn't get up off the couch. And I know that Harriet was conscious about that, she said 'I don't know if we should be filming today.' And I said, 'Harriet, this is how you're feeling today, we should film it.' And so we did. And I know that she wanted people to see how tough it was."

That's why Azarbehi decided to let the public in on a private moment. She wanted people to see how frustrated and fearful she is that her final wishes won't be respected.

Even if it means invading her own privacy to make sure her story is told.