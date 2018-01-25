Inside Canada's only sperm bank
Air Date: Jan 25, 2018 5:04 PM ET
Almost all the donated sperm in Canada is in one room. And most of it is imported.
Top News Headlines
- Sport Minister Kent Hehr resigns from Trudeau cabinet amid sexual harassment allegations
- Shot 7 times in Quebec City mosque attack, survivor fights to reclaim his life
- Donor-conceived people are tracking down their biological fathers, even if they want to hide
- Man arrested in attack on teen in Winnipeg bus shelter tried to run down officers: police
- Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
Latest Canada News Headlines
- Sexual advances by Patrick Brown were 'awkward,' accuser tells CBC News
- Sport Minister Kent Hehr resigns from Trudeau cabinet amid sexual harassment allegations
- Canadian dollar falls from 4-month high after Trump boosts U.S. dollar
- Man arrested in attack on teen in Winnipeg bus shelter tried to run down officers: police
- Rent or Buy – The Great Calgary Debate: Here's what you had to say
Most Viewed
- Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered by multiple killers, private investigators believe: source
- Orthodontists eager to work for free, now they just need teeth to fix
- Edmonton babysitter recounts 'horrifying' discovery of abused sisters
- 'We don't have many castles in Calgary,' and this one's for sale
- Why young people who can afford it are choosing not to buy homes in Calgary
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Sport Minister Kent Hehr resigns from Trudeau cabinet amid sexual harassment allegations
-
New
Shot 7 times in Quebec City mosque attack, survivor fights to reclaim his life
-
Donor-conceived people are tracking down their biological fathers, even if they want to hide
-
Man arrested in attack on teen in Winnipeg bus shelter tried to run down officers: police
-
New
Trump plan offers citizenship path to 1.8 million immigrants
-
Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster, Live Nation over allegations of inflated ticket prices
-
Sexual advances by Patrick Brown were 'awkward,' accuser tells CBC News
-
CBC Investigates
Philippines-based church has 'means and motivation' to kill refugee if returned: IRB
-
Opinion
Patrick Brown's exit could actually leave the PCs better positioned to take on Wynne: Robyn Urback
-
Ottawa expects Bombardier to lose U.S. trade dispute: report
-
Video
Inside Canada's only sperm bank
0:57
-
Thrift store shopper in B.C. returns Q-tip box after finding jewelry worth $1,800 inside
-
Canada's top military judge charged in alleged fraud
-
Scientists move Doomsday Clock ahead to 2 minutes to midnight
-
Sexual misconduct allegations against Patrick Brown won't deter Ontario PC goals, co-deputy leader says