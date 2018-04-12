Canadians don hockey jerseys in show of solidarity with Humboldt

From celebrities to premiers to hockey moms in B.C., Canadians wore hockey jerseys on Thursday in a show of solidarity with the victims and survivors of a Saskatchewan bus crash that killed 16 people.

Jersey Day, as it has been dubbed, was organized by a group of B.C. women in support of Humboldt, the community at the centre of the tragedy. One of those women, Jennifer Pinch, said she wants the town of 6,000 to know it is not alone.

"I work in a retail environment and I've I already decided if someone comes in wearing a jersey I'm going to start to cry," said Pinch from her home in Langley.

Toronto Mayor John Tory went as far as to declare Thursday as Jersey Day in his city.

"We are all heartbroken by this tragedy. This is a small but important way for everyone, including city of Toronto staff, to demonstrate their support for all those who have been affected," Tory said in a statement.

My thoughts are with the players and families of the Humboldt Broncos. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://t.co/cl7Ubl24wT">pic.twitter.com/cl7Ubl24wT</a> —@ShaniaTwain

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseyday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseyday</a> for Dayna, for all the boys. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtbroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtbroncos</a> <a href="https://t.co/SvmjwuMDXB">pic.twitter.com/SvmjwuMDXB</a> —@wick_22

Bridgewood Public School, from Cornwall Ontario, honour the Humboldt victims. This wall was created with empathy and compassion 💚💛 <a href="https://t.co/6Sj4IIPAJT">pic.twitter.com/6Sj4IIPAJT</a> —@christianeldav1

"It is so far geographically between Toronto and Humboldt, Saskatchewan, and yet we are part of the same country that celebrates hockey, that celebrates its young people, and that celebrates its small towns and big cities."

Hundreds of people sporting jerseys or green and gold apparel — the colours of the Humboldt Broncos — uploaded photos to social media using hashtags like #jerseysforhumboldt and #JerseyDay.

The flag of Saskatchewan is held in the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The junior hockey team was on its way to a playoff game on April 6 when their bus collided with a transport truck. Sixteen people were killed, including players, the team's head coach and trainer, a stats keeper, a broadcaster and the bus driver. Thirteen others were injured.

The horrific collision rocked a hockey-obsessed nation and drew condolences from around the world.

Earlier this week, people across Canada left hockey sticks outside homes and businesses in another show of support for the victims, their families and the community of Humboldt.

We stand with you. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oazo1nTeZO">pic.twitter.com/Oazo1nTeZO</a> —@PremierofNL

My son heard about it at school. I was so proud of him. All 4 kids have their jerseys on today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseysforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseysforhumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/FqNAEsPaDo">pic.twitter.com/FqNAEsPaDo</a> —@MMarkillie

We may be 3,000 km away, but today we stand with the victims, families, communities and first responders impacted by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtBroncos</a> tragedy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseyDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseyDay</a>. <a href="https://t.co/EABqXm0kdL">pic.twitter.com/EABqXm0kdL</a> —@YRP

Jersey Day, however, has struck a deeply emotional chord for many. In a rural Newfoundland town with a close connection to one of the victims, a young hockey player who wore his school's hockey jersey to class said it's an example of how the sport can unite Canadians living thousands of kilometres from each other.

"Over the years I've travelled a lot with my high school team," said Mason Oates, a Grade 12 student at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts, N.L.

Mason Oates plays hockey at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts, N.L. Oates had decals honouring the Humboldt Broncos made for the hockey team to wear on their helmets. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

"I can't imagine the pain that the families are going through. If I were to get on a bus, and to lose all your teammates and family like that, it would be tragic."

Ed Tobin, the father of Humboldt Broncos victim Parker Tobin, played for the high school's hockey team in the late 1970s. The town of Bay Roberts plans to hold a vigil for Tobin on Thursday night.

The Broncos responded to the national outpouring of support with a brief tweet.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a><br><br>We see you. We hear you. We love you.<br><br>We are all <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a>. —@HumboldtBroncos

"We see you. We hear you. We love you," it read.

"We are all #HumboldtStrong."

An online fundraiser for the team surpassed $9.5 million on Thursday afternoon.

Students at Toronto Montessori School show their support for Humboldt. The city's mayor, John Tory, declared Thursday to be Jersey Day in Toronto. (Sharon Wu/CBC)

Home care nurses pose for a photo in Medicine Hat, Alta. (Submitted by Joy Bowyer)

A boy poses in his Winnipeg Jets jersey in Kenora, Ont. (Submitted by Christine Derouard)

Two Newfoundland dogs who are 'big Leafs fans,' according to their owner, wore jerseys on Thursday. (Submitted by Irene Shepherd)

CBC News readers submitted this photo from Kegaska, Que (Submtited by Felicia Hope)