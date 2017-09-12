A Hamilton judge who wore a "make America great again" hat in court the morning after Donald Trump's U.S. election win last November has been suspended for 30 days.

Justice Bernd Zabel appeared before a disciplinary hearing last month, and said he did not support the American president, but was simply trying to make people laugh when he wore the hat with the phrase Trump used during his campaign.

"Justice Zabel is reprimanded for his breach of the standards of judicial conduct," reads the decision from the Ontario Judicial Council.

The decision also said Zabel is suspended for 30 days without pay.

