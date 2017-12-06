Hamilton police say they're "closing in" on the suspect at large in the shooting death of Yosif Al-Hasnawi. They've also issued a caution: if you're helping him, you could be implicated.

Police say Dale Burningsky King, 19, has cut his hair short this week. They released a statement, along with two updated images, and say they're close to an arrest.

King is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death Saturday of Al-Hasnawi, a 19-year-old Brock University student.

Al-Hasnawi intervened as two people were "accosting" an older man near his mosque on Main Street East, police say. That turned the attention to Al-Hasnawi, who was shot to death on nearby Sanford Avenue.

Police have released this updated photo of Dale King. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest, saying he's wanted for second-degree murder. (Hamilton Police Service)

"Investigators are closing in on Dale King and are encouraging him to turn himself in," police said in a statement Wednesday.

"Police are cautioning those who may be assisting King as their actions will be subject of investigation and could face charges of accessory after the fact to murder."

King is a Hamilton resident. Another Hamilton resident, 20-year-old James Anthony Robert Matheson, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Paramedics received harsh criticism after the Saturday night shooting. Some witnesses said they seemed to think Al-Hasnawi was shot with a pellet gun, and told him he was acting. The province is investigating.

City manager Chris Murray told Hamilton city councillors Wednesday he'd update them soon.

"I agree that there's information you should be made aware of."