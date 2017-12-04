Witnesses including a local Muslim leader say paramedics told a dying man he was shot by a pellet gun and merely acting injured before he died in hospital less than an hour later.

Members of the the Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre are questioning how emergency responders treated Yosif Al-Hasnawi, a 19-year-old Hamiltonian who was studying to be a doctor.

Al-Haswani was shot and killed near a mosque in Hamilton's central lower city Saturday evening. He lay on the sidewalk for several minutes before he was taken to hospital.

Al-Haswani was trying to help an older man he didn't know who was being "accosted" by two other men, police say. When Al-Hasnawi intervened, the culprits turned their attention to him and shot him around 9 p.m. Police believe the weapon was a handgun.

'He told them "I can't breathe.''' - Amin Al-Tahir , director, Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre

Witness accounts say paramedics seemed to believe Al-Haswani had been shot with a pellet gun.

Amin Al-Tahir, a director at the Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre, said he witnessed paramedics telling Al-Haswani he was fine, and that he was acting.

"He told them 'I can't breathe,'" Al-Tahir said.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was shot and killed outside an Islamic centre when he tried to help someone else, police say. (Al-Mustafa Islamic Centre)

A paramedic service spokesman said he could not comment on the specific case but that it would treat any complaints seriously.

Al-Hasnawi, a Brock University medical sciences student, was on the sidewalk as paramedics examined him, Al-Tahir said. He was talking and moving, but he had difficulty breathing.

Paramedics wiped away the blood from where "there was a bullet in his belly," Al-Tahir said. He estimates 20 minutes passed before they put him in the ambulance and took him to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died around 10 p.m.

'He was a very brave young man,' says Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk, 'and unfortunately, it resulted in this.' (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

"They treated him poorly," Al-Tahir said.

"From the time they received the call to the time they got to the hospital, you will find it is unbelievable."

Al-Tahir isn't the only witness with a similar account.

Tom Raczynski was watching a movie at home when he went outside and saw a man lying on the sidewalk. Raczynski said he also overheard paramedics say Al-Haswani was acting.

"They were telling him it was a pellet gun, that he was fine," Raczynski told CBC News. "And he says, 'Then why does it hurt?'"

Talib Al-Jalili from the Islamic Centre heard the details from other mosque members. He was visibly upset as he described it Sunday.

Al-Haswani had just recited the Qur'an as part of a religious celebration at the Islamic Centre, Al-Jalili said. Then he took a break, walked outside and was shot in an altercation.

"[Paramedics] kept on telling us that this man is acting," Al-Jalili said. "We argued with them and insisted on taking him to the hospital."

'Promptly taken to the hospital, from what I understand'

Greg Martin, operations supervisor with Hamilton Paramedic Service, said Sunday that he had few details about the incident.

"He was promptly taken to the hospital, from what I understand," he said.

He referred the questions to Hal Klassen, deputy chief of operations, who said he didn't know the time of the call, nor when Al-Hasnawi was taken to hospital. He wouldn't comment about this specific incident, citing the police investigation.

"The only statement we would have is if anyone has a complaint or an allegation against a paramedic; we take any kind of complaint or allegation seriously and investigate all of those," he said.

​As of Sunday, no complaint had been filed.

As for police, Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said Sunday afternoon that police are focused on the investigation. He encouraged people telling the accounts to report them to police to help with the investigation.

It was unclear why Al-Hasnawi was taken to St. Joe's, rather than the region's trauma centre, Hamilton General, which is closer to the scene.

On Monday, Bereziuk said that questions about how the victim was treated at the scene, whether or not the response time was reasonable, and what hospital he was taken to were best answered by paramedics and the coroner.

"That's something the coroner will have to look into at the end of the day," Bereziuk said.

Bereziuk said police are "happy with the direction" the investigation is going as of Monday morning and hope to provide an update around midday.

Trying to do the right thing

Bereziuk described Al-Haswani as an athlete who boxed, ran and played basketball. His family immigrated to Canada from Iraq in 2008.

In this incident, "he stepped in in an attempt to calm the situation down, to neutralize it, to do the right thing," Bereziuk said.

"He was being that Good Samaritan."

'We're going to deal with it one at a time. We just need to grieve now,' - Amin Al-Tahir

Al-Tahir said the Muslim community is grieving the loss. It will hold a ceremony in Canada before returning Al-Haswani's remains to Iraq this week.

As for whether the mosque will file an official complaint, Al-Tahir said no one is thinking that far ahead.

'He's a young hero'

"We're going to deal with it one at a time," he said. "We just need to grieve now."

"He's a young hero."

The shooting suspects are still at large. They're described as:

A white male in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, black hair and a medium build. His hair was long with a ponytail wrapped at the top of his head. He wore a hood, backpack and jeans.

A white male in his 20s with a bald/shaved head. He was shorter than the first suspect and had a light complexion. He was also heavier than the first suspect and wore a hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information should call Det. Doug Jonovich at 905-546-4863.