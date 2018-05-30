NDP too ideological to talk trade and tariffs with U.S., Wynne says

Ontario's Liberal leader says an NDP government would be too rigid and idealistic to head south of the border to advocate for Canada's steel industry. And Doug Ford would be too much like Trump.

Kathleen Wynne made the comments at Stelco in Hamilton Wednesday. When U.S. president Donald Trump said he wanted to renegotiate NAFTA and put tariffs on steel, Wynne said, she met with 37 senators, governors and other decision makers.

"It is simply inconceivable to imagine either Doug Ford or Andrea Horwath effectively fighting for Ontario and for free trade," she said in a statement.

Trade and tariffs are complex subjects that require flexible thinking, Wynne said.

Kathleen Wynne chatted with local Liberal candidates after her appearance at Stelco. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

"When voters go to the polls on June 7, they're going to be choosing a person to lead them who will be in some very tricky negotiations with U.S. officials."

The comments come 10 days before the provincial election. Polls show the Liberals, who have been in power for 15 years, are likely to come in third.

'Very volatile election'

Wynne said she knows the Liberals are in a tough fight, but "we're going to fight in this very challenging and very volatile election to the very last moment."

It was Wynne's second Stelco visit in as many months. The plant is in the riding NDP leader Horwath has represented. Ford, the Ontario PC party leader, had a rally in Hamilton Centre last week.

Ted McMeekin, Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal candidate, said he couldn't see the NDP doing as much to save steel jobs.

"I couldn't see Andrea Horwath and her well known sentiments around free trade, and not understanding the complexity of agreements, getting on a plane and going south to talk to congressional leaders and congressmen and governors," McMeekin said.

From left: Kathleen Wynne, Ted McMeekin, Deirdre Pike, Damin Starr. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

And Ford, Wynne said, "has expressed admiration for Donald Trump."

'Not worthy of a response'

The NDP say McMeekin's comments about Horwath not understanding the complexity of trade agreements "is not worthy of a response. You'll have to ask him what he meant by that."​

"The NDP is not anti-trade, and is pro-Ontario," the party said in an email. "Negotiating trade deals with Ontario's best interests in mind is literally a bare minimum requirement in a premier's job description."

The PC party, meanwhile, say the Liberals have caused Ontario to lose "its competitive advantage to the United States."

"Whether it's skyrocketing hydro rates, red tape, or carbon taxes, Ontario is no longer the economic and job-creating engine it once was," the party said in an email.

"The NDP will be even worse. They will drive up hydro rates, work against free trade and continue to raise taxes on hardworking Ontario families.

"In a last-ditch attempt to distract from their record of costing Ontario more than 300,000 manufacturing jobs, the Liberals are dangerously playing politics with international trade."