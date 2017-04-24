Premier Kathleen Wynne announced Monday that Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay will take part in Ontario's basic income pilot project.

She said in a speech in Hamilton that: "The project will explore the effectiveness of providing a basic income to people who are currently living on low incomes, whether they are working or not. People participating in our pilot communities will receive a minimum amount of income each year— a basic income, no matter what."

The premier said the three-year project will start for people making "just under $17,000 a year, but even that amount may make a real difference to someone who is striving to reach for a better life."

Wynne said "there will be a limit to the number [of applicants] and there will be an application process... We need to address the concerns of those who worry about falling behind, even as they work so hard to get ahead."

"We have chosen these communities intentionally because they are the right size and they have the right mix of population," she added.

Joining Wynne were Minister of Community and Social Services Helena Jaczek and Chris Ballard, the minister responsible for the province's poverty reduction strategy.

Jaczek said that people in the program will be randomly chosen from each region's low-income population and invited to apply.

The program will cost $50 million per year for each of the three years and 4,000 households will participate. That will include 1,000 people from the Hamilton, Brantford and Brant regions.

The ministers have been spearheading the province's effort to experiment with "basic income." That's a strategy for reducing poverty that involves "a system of automatic transfers for those beneath an income threshold," according to a discussion paper on the topic addressed to Wynne and the ministers last summer.

The province has said it will launch the pilot project providing money to low-income households with no strings attached.

Follow live coverage of the announcement from CBC Hamilton's Kelly Bennett. On mobile and can't see the updates below? Click here.