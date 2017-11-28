William Shatner says he would like Toronto condo developer Brad Lamb to make a donation to his charity to settle a dispute over the use of his name and image to promote an upcoming condo in Hamilton.

Last week the Montreal-born actor objected to the use of his name and likeness to help promote a million-dollar two-bedroom penthouse.

He said he didn't recall giving permission to developer Brad Lamb to use his name and image as promotional tools. Shatner had tweeted a price list that showed various condo units named after such Hollywood stars as Lucille Ball, Bob Barker, Jay Leno, Mr. T, and Betty White.

The project, which is proposed on the site of CHCH's current headquarters on Jackson Street West, listed sample floor plans with prices for suites named after TV celebrities on its website. It also included caricatures of the stars it was channeling.

Removing my name doesn’t exonerate you for damages for using my brand in a commercial venture. I understand you are a kind gentleman; let’s settle this like gentlemen. I have a charity. I would like you to give a nice big donation in lieu of having to talk to my lawyers. Deal? https://t.co/979622tzVd — @WilliamShatner

Mr. @BradJLamb it has come to my attention you are using my name & caricature likeness in your brochures to sell real estate. You are also using the name & likeness of @hwinkler4real & others I do not recall giving you permission to use my name or likeness https://t.co/EBG2lbGBYr pic.twitter.com/moN5n351py — @WilliamShatner

In a statement to CBC News issued last week, Lamb said he intended the move to be a playful homage to TV stars he admired but said he would remove the names from the materials.

Shatner replied on Tuesday saying removing his name doesn't exonerate Lamb for damages for using his brand in a commercial venture.

The "Star Trek" best know as Captain Kirk asks Lamb for a "nice big donation" for his charity in lieu of having to talk to his lawyers.

Shatner's name was among them originally listed, advertising a two-bedroom, 1,370-square-foot unit that's priced at $1,023,900.