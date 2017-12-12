Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton that warns of more snow and poor driving conditions. Expect a high of -5 C.
More snow, 'poor' driving conditions — special weather statement for Hamilton
Expect a high of -5 C
CBC News Posted: Dec 12, 2017 7:08 AM ET Last Updated: Dec 12, 2017 7:08 AM ET
Weather
Wednesday
Chance of flurries
-8°C
Thursday
A mix of sun and cloud
-7°C
Friday
Chance of flurries
-4°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Sunday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Top Hamilton Headlines
- MP David Sweet says daughter's death taught him about 'wounded healers'
- 'Damaged' woman who sexually abused child advertised on Craigslist says she's 'worth saving'
- Federal inmate wanted for breach of parole, could be in Hamilton or Toronto
- More snow, 'poor' driving conditions — special weather statement for Hamilton
- Driver goes 135km/hr in 80 zone, charged with stunt driving
Most Viewed
- 'Damaged' woman who sexually abused child advertised on Craigslist says she's 'worth saving'
- MP David Sweet says daughter's death taught him about 'wounded healers'
- Driver goes 135km/hr in 80 zone, charged with stunt driving
- Everything you always wanted to know about somebody else's God in 15 minutes
- 'Scared and cowardly,' woman says she sexually abused child because she was told to
- 'Widespread, accumulating' snow — special weather statement for Hamilton
- Hamilton woman files complaint saying workplace forced her to be around alleged abuser
- 'He always had good in his heart': mourners question death of Good Samaritan shot in Hamilton
- Man uses phone while driving and crashes into police van, police say
- 'Such a tragic event': Six Nations chief mourns 3-year-old killed in house fire
-
Everything you always wanted to know about somebody else's God in 15 minutes
Speed-dating style, this Sunday event allowed Hamiltonians to learn about 17 different faiths
-
Complaint
Hamilton woman files complaint saying workplace forced her to be around alleged abuser
College of Chiropractors of Ontario will bring Dr. Scott Huehn before a disciplinary committee
-
'Widespread, accumulating' snow — special weather statement for Hamilton
Expect a high of -3 C
-
Hamilton police search for stolen #840 Attridge school bus involved in crimes
The public is warned to not approach the bus if they see it
-
'He always had good in his heart': mourners question death of Good Samaritan shot in Hamilton
Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19, was shot trying to help an older man in a confrontation with 2 younger men
-
'Such a tragic event': Six Nations chief mourns 3-year-old killed in house fire
Cause of fire being investigated with help from Ontario Fire Marshall