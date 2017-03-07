The 53rd Vanier Cup is returning to Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton for the second year in a row on Nov. 25.
Glen Grunwald, director of athletics and recreation at McMaster University, said last year's Vanier Cup will be a tough act to follow.
"After the spectacle and excitement of last fall, and an event that held audiences at Tim Hortons Field and around the country captive until its final drive, we at McMaster and within the Hamilton community are ecstatic in welcoming the return of the Vanier Cup to the city for its 53rd running," said Grunwald.
Last year's game was a thriller, with the Laval Rouge et Or prevailing 31-26 over the Calgary Dinos after Laval quarterback Hugo Richard ran for a touchdown from three yards out with less than three minutes left in the game.
Richard was named MVP and Laval captured its ninth Vanier Cup. It marked its third title in five years, including a victory over Hamilton's McMaster University in 2012 and another in 2013 against Calgary.
