A misconduct hearing starts Wednesday for a Hamilton judge who could face suspension or removal from office for wearing a Donald Trump hat in court.

Justice Bernd Zabel is set to explain to a four-person review panel in Toronto why he wore a "Make America Great Again" hat in court on Nov. 9, the day after Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

Zabel has said he was only trying to be funny.

After the two-day hearing, the panel could dismiss the complaint, or warn, reprimand or suspend Zabel with or without pay for up to 30 days. It could also recommend that the attorney general remove him from office.

Eighty-one people complained to the Ontario Judicial Council after Zabel wore the hat in court twice in November, and Zabel stopped hearing cases in December. In Ontario, judges are supposed to be politically impartial in courtrooms.

The first time Zabel wore the hat, he said in court that it was "just in celebration of a historic night in the United States. Unprecedented." Then he put the hat on the dais at the front of the courtroom.

Later in the day, the assistant Crown attorney told him "you've lost your hat."

"Brief appearance for the hat," Zabel responded. "Pissed off the rest of the judges because they all voted for Hillary [Clinton], so. I was the only Trump supporter up there, but that's OK."

Zabel apologized on Nov. 15, calling it "misguided attempts to mark a moment in history by humour in the courtroom following the surprising results in the United States election."

The hearing is set to continue Thursday at St. Andrew's Club and Conference Centre.