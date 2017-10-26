Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's working with Indonesian officials to try to achieve a "positive outcome" in the case of Neil Bantleman, a Burlington, Ont. teacher who has been in jail in Indonesia since 2014.

Trudeau visited Burlington on Thursday and met with Neil's brother, Guy Bantleman, his mother, and other members of the Bantleman family.

'There has never been a moment in which a Canadian official has been engaged with an Indonesian official without bringing up this issue.' - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"Neil Bantleman's case in Indonesia is one that I have been extremely active on," Trudeau said.

"There has never been a moment in which a Canadian official has been engaged with an Indonesian official without bringing up this issue."

Guy Bantleman said it was the third time he has spoken with the prime minister about his brother's plight, and this meeting gave him a chance to thank Trudeau for the work that he, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and the government has done so far.

"He really is engaged," he said. "You can see, he really understands the case."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is 'extremely active' in working on Bantleman's case. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

He said it was good to "hear from him firsthand the government's desire to have this resolved and that they're going to continue to work until it is resolved, which is important."

'We really think these are crucial opportunities'

Guy Bantleman said the family is in touch more than once a day with staff in Global Affairs, and has been encouraged by Canadian officials' commitment to bring up his brother's case at international events like the United Nations General Assembly and the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit taking place in Vietnam.

"We really think these are crucial opportunities," he said. "And really reiterate to the Indonesian authorities how adamant the Canadians are on this case and bringing Neil home.

Guy Bantleman said he's been heartened to see the work and commitment by Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Neil Bantleman is still in custody in Indonesia. He's 48 years old.

"To have him home by Christmas would be great, but I think I've said that for three Christmases in a row now," Guy Bantleman said.

Neil Bantleman, who also worked as a teacher in Calgary, was convicted along with Indonesian teaching assistant Ferdinand Tjiong in 2014 on charges of abusing kindergarten students at the Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS), where the children of many expatriates, diplomats and wealthy Indonesians are enrolled.

Crucial pieces of the evidence used to convict Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman of sexually assaulting young boys at a private school in Indonesia are seriously flawed, an investigation by the fifth estate has found.

He's currently sharing a cell with Tjiong. Bantleman was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison. His conviction was overturned in August, 2015, but the Supreme Court in February, 2016 reinstated the conviction. That court added another year to his sentence.

His lawyers are continuing to pursue a judicial review, which happens at an administrative level and doesn't involve appearing in person in a courtroom.

Guy Bantleman said his brother is doing OK, and the family sends messages as frequently as possible to keep him "focused and positive."

"Neil even said to me, 'I don't care how small the progress is, as long as there's progress,'" Guy Bantleman said.

