Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he's working with Indonesian officials to try to achieve a "positive outcome" in the case of Neil Bantleman, a 48-year-old teacher from Burlington, Ont., who has been imprisoned in Indonesia since 2014.

Trudeau visited Burlington on Thursday and met with Neil's brother, Guy Bantleman, his mother and other members of the Bantleman family.

"Neil Bantleman's case in Indonesia is one that I have been extremely active on," Trudeau said.

"There has never been a moment in which a Canadian official has been engaged with an Indonesian official without bringing up this issue."

Neil Bantleman was convicted along with Indonesian teaching assistant Ferdinand Tjiong in 2014 on charges of sexual assaulting young students at the Jakarta Intercultural School (JIS), where the children of many expatriates, diplomats and wealthy Indonesians are enrolled.

The two men were originally sentenced to 10 years in prison. Neil Bantleman's conviction was overturned in August 2015 but the Supreme Court reinstated his conviction in February 2016 and added another year to his sentence.

However, crucial pieces of the evidence used to convict Neil Bantleman were seriously flawed, an investigation by the fifth estate found.

Guy Bantleman said Thursday's meeting was the third time he has spoken with the prime minister about his brother's plight. It gave him a chance to thank Trudeau for the work that he, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and the government have done so far.

"He really is engaged," Guy Bantleman said. "You can see, he really understands the case."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is 'extremely active' in working on Bantleman's case. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

He said it was good to hear from Trudeau firsthand about "the government's desire to have this resolved and that they're going to continue to work until it is resolved."

'Crucial opportunities'

Guy Bantleman said the family is in touch with staff at Global Affairs Canada more than once a day. They have been encouraged by the commitment of Canadian officials to bring up his brother's case at international events such as the United Nations General Assembly and the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam, he said.

Guy Bantleman said he's been heartened by the work that Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland have done on his brother's case. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters)

Neil Bantleman's lawyers continue to pursue a judicial review, which happens at an administrative level and doesn't involve a court appearance.

Guy Bantleman said his brother is doing OK, and the family sends messages as frequently as possible to keep him "focused and positive."

"Neil even said to me, 'I don't care how small the progress is, as long as there's progress,'" Guy Bantleman said.

"To have him home by Christmas would be great, but I think I've said that for three Christmases in a row now."

