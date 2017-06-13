A single transport truck carrying a flammable, hazardous chemical has rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway west of Martindale Road in St. Catharines, prompting police to close the road and issue an evacuation order within a 2-kilometre radius of the site.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place, while businesses are being evacuated.

The 2K radius is an expansion of an earlier 1K evacuation range.

The QEW is closed eastbound and westbound between Highway 406 and Ontario Street in St. Catharines as a result.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW between Ontario St & Hwy 406 #StCatharines: All lanes blocked. #OPP & @NiagRegPolice on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/nzceAsxXXl — @OPP_GTATraffic

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the truck was hauling phosphine, which is dangerous when inhaled and is flammable. It wasn't immediately clear whether the substance had leaked. The rollover involved just the one transport truck.

The truck is partially over the centre guide rail on both eastbound and the westbound lanes of the highway, Schmidt said. Fire departments are on scene to manage the hazardous material. Police are escorting cleanup crews to the site as quickly as possible from both the east and the west, Schmidt said.

Niagara Regional Police released a map of the area under evacuation order.

They say the evacuation is precautionary, with no immediate risk to the public. The wind is blowing eastward, the police said.

ATTENTION - St. Catharines. Chemical Tanker Truck Overturned - QEW/Martindale Rd. EVACUATION 1 Km radius. More details ASAP @OPP_HSD pic.twitter.com/cGwjXg58gx — @NiagRegPolice

Schmidt said it appeared to be a mechanical issue that caused the crash. There were no injuries reported.

Schmidt said to expect heavy delays in both directions, and a small number of residents and businesses near the QEW in St. Catharines might be visited by a police officer asking them to evacuate.

OPP shared detour instructions:

Selena Jensen works at Cafe Amore, in a strip mall off of Martindale Road. She told CBC News that no one had come to the door yet but that the restaurant was within the evacuation zone.

"We're being evacuated right now," she said. ""They're in the mall and they're telling everybody to go."