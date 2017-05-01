A toddler has died after being retrieved from a burning house on the West Mountain Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to calls about a house fire at 240 Golden Orchard Drive, near Garth Street and the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, shortly after 10 a.m.

When they arrived on scene there was heavy fire and smoke coming through the windows of the house, said Hamilton fire spokesman Claudio Mostacci.

'They came out with the child in their hands.' - Joe Piazza, neighbour

Firefighters were told by people on scene and in calls to the fire department that there was someone inside the house.

"We ran in right away, we went in search and rescue immediately," he said.

They found a toddler in the basement and immediately put the child in care of paramedics, who rushed him to hospital.

"Unfortunately, we have to report that the child has succumbed" to the fire injuries, Mostacci said.

There was an adult in the house that has been transported to St. Joseph's hospital, Mostacci said. The adult and the child were the only ones home at the time.

OFM on scene

A neighbour said the child was a three-year-old boy.

Joe Piazza lives two doors down and said his mother came out Monday morning when she heard her neighbour scream for help.

"My mom was trying to comfort her. The neighbour here tried to go in, but the fire was just hot, just too much."

After firefighters arrived, they went in as soon as they could and found the child, he said.

"They came out with the child in their hands," Piazza said.

Piazza's mom is "heartbroken," he said. He got choked up as he talked. "I can't -- I can't imagine."

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal's officer arrived shortly after 2:00 P.M. The OFM will be investigating.

Hamilton police are on scene for security.

"It's a sad situation," Mostacci said.