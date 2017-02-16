The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday that the team is letting offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski go.

But Dyakowski wasn't unemployed long.

The veteran offensive lineman signed a two-year deal with the rival Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, hours after being released by the Ticats.

A lively Hamilton booster and personality, Dyakowski tweeted his thanks to fans in Hamilton after the Ticats' announcement.

Thank you Hamilton for a great decade. As I move on, I will not forget everything that this great city has done for me. #HamOnt @CFL pic.twitter.com/4XsRIANAFd — @PeterDyakowski

And then he tweeted his next destination.

I'm excited for the next step in my @CFL career - I am now a member of the @TorontoArgos! Thanks in advance to Toronto for the warm welcome! pic.twitter.com/bTGGZ8SwKg — @PeterDyakowski

Kent Austin, Vice President of Football Operations and Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats, said "We want to thank Peter for all of his contributions to the organization and our community. He has been an integral part of our team for over a decade and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

In 2012, Dyakowski won the "Canada's Smartest Person" competition.

He attended LSU, a traditional NCAA football powerhouse, on an athletic scholarship while majoring in mechanical engineering. In his third year Dyakowski had to switch to history and geography because football commitments prevented him from booking engineering labs, which were required for third- and fourth-year classes.

The six-foot-five, 315-pound Vancouver native spent nine seasons with Hamilton, playing in 148 regular-season games. The Ticats selected the 32-year-old in the second round, 11th overall, in the 2006 CFL draft but he opted to remain at LSU for another year.

Dyakowski was the team's 2011 nominee for the CFL's top lineman award and the following season claimed East Division and CFLPA all-star honours.

In 2013, Dyakowski played in the Grey Cup but was injured just before halftime as the team lost 45-23 to the hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders.