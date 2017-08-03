The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are languishing at the bottom of the CFL standings as the only team without a win this season — but at least one diehard fan wants the team to know he's still behind them.

Ticats defensive coordinator Jeff Reinebold tweeted the letter that a fan named Paul passed to him at practice yesterday. In it, he channels his inner Al Pacino from Any Given Sunday, and gives the team some rousing words of encouragement.

"No matter how far you are from home, no matter how you felt on Saturday night and no matter how you feel right now, you have a family of fans that will be there for you until the end," he writes. "You have a family that wears the black and gold with pride. You have a family that will cheer from the stands no matter the score. You have a family that will look for the good in every situation.

"You have a family that will scream for the defense until their throats bleed and their voices are gone. You have a family that won't quit."

BIG MAHALO TO @Ticats FAN PAUL WHO GAVE THIS TO ME TODAY AT PRACTICE! #TicatNation #TheBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/5qZKS2EAH1 — @Jeff_Reinebold

Any encouragement is likely welcome, with the Ticats reeling from a 60 – 1 drubbing from the Calgary Stampeders last Saturday.

Things have gotten so bad around the 0-5 team that a brawl broke out at practice between players, with sportswriter Drew Edwards saying that it took coaches and players from both sides several minutes to calm things down.

In his letter, the fan doesn't shy away from the negativity surrounding the team, either.

"Your family will also hold you accountable, ask the hard questions and give you brutally honest feedback. Don't take these as negatives. Take them as evidence," he wrote. "Evidence that your family is so committed to you, so supportive of you, so loyal to you, so passionate about you that we want to see you exceed even your own greatest expectations."

It remains to be seen if the team can turn what's been a disastrous season around.

Their next test will be a tough one — the team plays the undefeated Edmonton Eskimos on Friday night.

