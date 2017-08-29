The owner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats CFL team admits the team made a "large and serious mistake" in hiring Art Briles as assistant head coach.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Bob Young apologized to fans, saying the team is "searching for answers" to its poor season so far.

"We made a large and serious mistake," he wrote.

"We want to apologize to our fans, corporate partners and the Canadian Football League. It has been a difficult season and we are searching for answers. This is clearly not one of them.

Former Baylor coach Art Briles was fired after Baylor's football program came under fire in 2016 when it was revealed university officials failed to take action following alleged sexual assaults. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

"We have listened, we are reviewing our decision-making processes and we will learn. We will go on. We want to thank our fans, partners and the CFL for their help and support."

Young followed up with a tweet afterward, saying, "We should not have been surprised by the reaction."

CEO Scott Mitchell had a similar sentiment speaking with reporters Tuesday morning.

"When you make a mistake like this ... there are lessons to be learned," he said.

He also said he didn't expect the backlash to be this strong.

The team faced widespread fan and social media backlash after announcing it hired Briles, who was fired from his previous job as head coach at Baylor University. The firing came after an independent investigation revealed the football program under Briles mishandled multiple allegations of sexual assault against players, including an alleged gang rape.