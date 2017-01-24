A Hamilton woman says Telus violated her privacy and put her and her family in grave danger by allowing her stalker to access her phone account without her consent.

Ellie, whose name has been changed to protect her identity and safety, told CBC News that her ex-boyfriend was able to get her personal information and make changes to her account, just by having another woman call Telus and pose as her.

The security breach led to a terrifying weekend of harassing messages, she says, culminating with being assaulted and later, chased down in a car. Police have laid charges against her ex in connection with these allegations, and Telus has acknowledged that her account security was breached.

'Telus assisted him in violating me. They were negligent.'

"I just feel so violated, my security has been breached in a serious way," Ellie said. "I just feel so victimized by them."

It happened without her ex even knowing the phone number on her account — but he was still able to get in by sharing her address and a few other fairly easily obtainable pieces of personal information, she says.

Telus says the situation is a case of "human error," where a "skilled imposter" tricked a customer service agent into giving information that should not have been disclosed. The company says the agent that released her information was "trying to be helpful" in what was presented as a "difficult situation."

But Ellie maintains that there were numerous red flags to show the agent this wasn't the right call to make — like the person pretending to be her not even knowing her own phone number.

Ellie told CBC News that she had been dealing with harassment from her ex-boyfriend for quite some time, and had gotten a restraining order against him to try to keep him away.

To further protect herself, she changed her phone number on Jan. 13.

Not long after, she says, someone called Telus claiming to be her and saying that she had lost her purse, but needed to gain access to her account. This person, she says, didn't know her phone number, or the PIN number associated with the account.

"Shouldn't that be a massive red flag?" she said.

Instead, the person provided information like her name, address and email address, which was enough for a Telus representative to give them access to her account.

Telus could not provide the exact protocols that customer service representatives are supposed to follow in these types of situations.

"We can't provide the number [of questions] or exact nature of responses we require to grant access to an account, but customers will be asked to answer a series of security questions," said Telus spokesperson Richard Gilhooley.

"In the event that satisfactory answers can't be provided, customers are asked to go into a TELUS store and show government-issued photo identification to prove that they are who they say they are.

"We have authentication procedures for situations involving the loss of government-issued identification. Regrettably, these procedures were not followed in this case."

Fears mount and assault occurs

Once inside Ellie's account, the person posing as her got her phone number, and added her ex-boyfriend to the account as an authorized user.

That's when the harassing calls and messages started. "I couldn't figure out how he got the number," she said, as she had only given it out to her mother and a handful of close friends.

Her ex proceeded to smash out her car window that weekend, she says, as well as physically assault her with her children at home on Saturday. She called police, but officers couldn't immediately find him.

The woman's ex-boyfriend is now facing charges of assault with a weapon, assault level one, and three counts of failing to comply with his probation. (CBC)

On Jan. 16, Ellie visited the police station to give a statement, and while there, her phone lost service. Not long after, she received a call from a Telus representative, apologizing for a dropped call — which struck her as odd, as she hadn't been on one.

That's when she started learning that someone had gained access to her account, and that was how her ex kept contacting her.

That same day, Ellie was driving with her kids in the car on Queenston Road, when a white Saturn pulled out in front of her and stopped, blocking her way.

Her ex was in the driver's seat.

'They were negligent'

She then called 911 from her cell phone, and started to drive towards the police station, while he chased her. Her ex saw a police car, got spooked, ran through a red light, and crashed his car, she says. He ran from the scene, but was picked up by the cops.

Hamilton police confirmed that Ellie's ex was arrested and charged on that date. He was charged with assault with a weapon, assault level one, and three counts of failing to comply with his probation. He has not been named in this story to make sure her identity is protected.

Now, Ellie says she is worried about Telus' security measures, or lack thereof. "It causes such concern for me, and for other women," she said. "Telus assisted him in violating me. They were negligent."

She also says that Telus agents were largely dismissive of her plight until she threatened legal action.

Gilhooley says that Telus is "going to make sure" that Ellie is "taken care of" in terms of compensation, but that it is "too early in [the] investigation to know exactly what that looks like."

"Our policies and procedures are designed specifically to protect our customers from this type of social engineering, but they were not properly followed by our customer service agent in this case."

