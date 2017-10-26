Up to 40 local hospital beds will be freed up in the next few weeks, as frail seniors are moved to alternative supportive settings, relieving some of the pressure on an overburdened hospital system.

That pressure has resulted in lengthy emergency room waits and code zero incidents where ambulances aren't available to respond to 9-1-1 calls.

The province is putting $500,000 toward subsidizing rent and support care for 40 seniors in the Hamilton health network area who no longer require acute care and can be discharged with supports.

"It really is intended for frail senior patients who are in hospital, who either don't have housing or not in an environment where they would be able to live independently," said Carolyn Gosse, president of St. Joseph's Home Care, which is administering the program.

As of August, there were more than 4,400 patients in Ontario hospitals waiting for discharge to long-term care, home with supports or assisted living, according to health ministry figures.

This announcement doesn't target people who are waiting for placement in long-term care homes or who need complex levels of support, like ventilator support.

But the money is part of $24 million the province is putting into 2,000 beds or spaces across Ontario to alleviate some of the crowding pressure.

As part of that, there will also be funding for 57 additional beds at local hospitals run by Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Health Care Hamilton, as well as six "transitional care" spaces in Hamilton.

The funding for the 40 supportive living beds will move patients, many of them frail seniors currently staying in hospital general medicine wards, to First Place in downtown Hamilton, where they will be connected with support workers who will be available 24/7, Gosse said.

Gosse said the seniors, not all of whom have yet been identified, could be moved as soon as the next two or three weeks. The units at First Place are vacant now and the jobs for support workers have already been posted, she said.