A long-awaited city report on supervised injection sites says Hamilton would benefit from a facility where drug users could more safely inject substances like opioids and crystal meth.

Now, it's up to councillors to decide if the city should apply to the federal government to make that recommendation a reality.

The report, which was released today and goes before the local board of health on Dec. 4, says Hamilton would benefit from "one or more" supervised injection sites, where people could inject drugs without fear of legal consequences, and under the care of medical professionals.

It also says the site should be in the lower city, located in the area flanked by Queen Street, Barton Street, Ferguson Avenue and Main Street.

The study also says additional sites should be considered, with an eye to the east end and the Mountain. "Areas outside of Hamilton's downtown core could be serviced with a mobile supervised injection site," the report reads.

More to come.