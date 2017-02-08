Hamilton police are looking for $100,000 worth of blueberries and other fruits they say were stolen in Stoney Creek on Sunday.

The berries were stolen sometime between 3 and 11:30 p.m. Feb. 5, police say.

The thief broke into a commercial refrigeration truck at 555 Seaman St. and drove the truck and trailer to the GTA.

Investigators have found the truck, police say, but the trailer and the berries are still missing. The investigation is ongoing.

This isn't the first mass fruit theft in Hamilton. On New Year's Eve 2015, someone stole $50,000 worth of honeydew melons.

Anyone with information on the blueberry theft should call Det. George Gallant at 905-546-3820 or Staff Sgt. Emilio Evangelista at 905-546-2991, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.