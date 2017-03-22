Police will talk to reporters today after the arrest of a St. Catharines, Ont., man suspected of killing his seven-year-old stepson and stabbing a local bank employee last week. Justin Kuijer was picked up near the Manitoba border after evading police for five days.

Kuijer, 43, was arrested Tuesday afternoon shortly after provincial police in Kenora, Ont., responded to a tip of a sighting.

"Uniform officers from the Kenora detachment of the OPP responded to a 911 call from a member of the public," said a statement from Niagara police, who will hold a news conference at noon ET.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued Monday for Kuijer on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his stepson, Nathan Dumas, 7, as well as attempted murder in the stabbing of a woman working at a St. Catharines RBC branch.

The boy, who was found in medical distress at his home on Queenston Street in St. Catharines last Friday died the following day in hospital. The bank employee, who was attacked on Friday, remains in hospital in stable condition.

The arrest warrant described Kuijer as armed and dangerous.

Jeff McGuire, chief of Niagara Regional Police Service, confirmed the arrest. Niagara police said they found Kuijer sitting alone inside the 2009 Pontiac Montana van that police said he was driving when he fled St. Catharines.

Kuijer was arrested "without incident," police say, adding that he will be returned to the Niagara Region "in the days to come."

Kenora is about 200 kilometres east of Winnipeg.

The family has planned a funeral for this Friday, one week before what would have been the boy's eighth birthday.

Neighbour Tammy Vanblaricum, who lives next door to the family, said Tuesday she is "so happy" that Kuijer was caught.

"It's a big relief for everybody, the family," she said Tuesday evening. "Rest in peace, little one."