Police are investigating after a man was found bleeding from stab wounds to the chest on a central Hamilton sidewalk overnight.

Detectives received a call just before 1 a.m. about the 25-year-old man who was spotted when he collapsed on a sidewalk in the area of Birch Avenue and Barton Street East.

The man was rushed to nearby Hamilton General Hospital, and was "not in good condition at that time," said Const. Lorraine Edwards.

"I understand that he's in stable condition," Edwards said, adding that detectives planned to check back in with him at the hospital today.

Police don't yet know what exactly happened, and will be in the area today canvassing for more information, Edwards said.