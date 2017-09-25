A 51-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Toronto-bound lanes of the Burlington Skyway Monday morning.

The OPP confirmed that the woman was killed after a crash involving at least one truck, one car and the motorcycle just before the morning rush hour.

Traffic was snarled for hours because of a police road closure, but the lanes reopened around noon, the OPP says.

Things became so bad that traffic backed up throughout central Hamilton, as people searched for alternate routes:

Oh my!! The Linc is completely backed up for miles going into #HamOnt @11am. Find alternate!!@CBCHamilton #trafficmess — @anne_lech

Left Parkdale and Canon at 845am.... at Canon and Wentworth now at 1053am#traffic #HamOnt #gridlock — @lcarriere79