Ontario's police watchdog probes police shooting at Fort Erie hospital

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was wounded by police in a Fort Erie, Ont. hospital following the stabbing of another man.

Both injured men are now in hospital in Buffalo, N.Y., where they are said to be in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at the urgent care centre at the Douglas Memorial Site hospital in Fort Erie at about 8 p.m. on Friday night, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release on Saturday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, the incident began when Niagara Regional Police were called to the hospital for a report of a stabbing.

Man approached officers, SIU says

When officers arrived, they found a man, 61, with knife wounds. The SIU said another man, 29, approached the officers soon after.

"There was an interaction between officers and the 29-year-old man, and one officer discharged his firearm," the SIU said in the release.

The SIU said both injured men were taken to Buffalo's Erie County Medical Centre, where they are receiving emergency care.

The hospital said on its website that its urgent care centre is closed following the shooting, but the rest of the hospital is not affected.

It said the men are in stable condition.

Hospital centre where shooting occurred closed

"There is no safety risk at the Douglas Memorial Site at this time," the hospital said.

"The urgent care centre has been cordoned off for the investigation, and will remain closed until further notice."

It is urging patients to go to the Greater Niagara General Site in Niagara Falls.

"Health and safety is always a top priority and we will continue to work with emergency responders to safely resolve this situation."

The SIU said it has assigned five investigators and three forensic investigators to the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence related to this incident is urged to upload that video through the SIU's website.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.