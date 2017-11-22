Flashy Toronto condo developer Brad Lamb can now count a starship captain among his enemies.

William Shatner, famous for his role as Captain Kirk on the original Star Trek series, took Lamb to task on

Twitter overnight for using the names and likenesses of some of Hollywood's biggest stars as part of promotional materials for Lamb's "Television City" condo development in Hamilton.

The project, which is proposed on the site of CHCH's current headquarters on Jackson Street West, listed sample floor plans with prices and names included on its website. It also included caricatures of the stars it was channeling.

William Shatner posted his displeasure about developer Brad Lamb's 'Television City' condo project overnight. This caricature of Shatner was included as part of the floor plans listed online on the project's website. (Television City)

Shatner's was among them, listed as a two-bedroom, 1,370-square-foot unit that's priced at $1,023,900.

"Mr. @BradJLamb, it has come to my attention you are using my name & caricature likeness in your brochures to sell real estate," Shatner tweeted. "You are also using the name & likeness of @hwinkler4real & others I do not recall giving you permission to use my name or likeness."

Shatner tweeted a list of floor plans, which included names like Mr. T, Bob Barker, Betty White, Johnny Carson, Jerry Seinfeld, Mary Tyler Moore and more.

Shatner tagged White, Jay Leno and several others in another post, though he stopped short of any Wrath of Khan–style rage.

The floor plans appeared to have been removed from the project's website Wednesday morning, with a "coming soon" page in its place. A cached version of the website shows the floor plans listed online.

CBC News has reached out to Lamb's representatives for comment.

Predictably, Twitter had a field day over an intergalactic starship captain firing a photon torpedo warning shot at a local condo developer.

Some took issue with Shatner's placement on the hierarchy of suites:

I pity the fool who pays more for the Mr. T suite.



Why does Shatner only rate 2 BD? He was the Captain of the Enterprise! — @ArdvarkMaster

As part of Ontario's legal community I find this highly objectionable! And why is the Andy Griffith suite so much bigger than the Shatner? A sheriff gets bigger living quarters than a starship captain??🤔😤 — @gilbertcrimlaw

Others felt like their favourite stars were being short-changed:

Seriously? Don Johnson gets a balcony and Mary Tyler Moore and Angela Lansbury don't? Has this guy ever watched TV?! — @ajcjillv

And why is Lucille Ball so cheap? I’m not happy — @AinePhoenix

And some people just had some fun with it:

Dammit, Jim. I'm a Real Estate Agent, not an Intellectual Property Expert! — @Bolillo_SCZ

