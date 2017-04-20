A search is underway in Hamilton for a labradoodle named Cooper, who was put on a WestJet plane to Hamilton instead of Newfoundland by mistake.

The dog's owners flew into the city and have been searching desperately Thursday for it, while the city is in the middle of a massive rain and thunderstorm.

"My legs are aching and wet, and I'm starting to feel hopeless," said Terri Pittman, who lives in Halifax but is in Hamilton to search Thursday.

Pittman put her dog on a flight from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L., on Wednesday. Her parents were supposed to pick him up to take care of him while Pittman and her roommate are planning to fly to Jamaica in a few days to go to a wedding.

But instead the dog was put on a flight to Hamilton.

WestJet called to tell her that Cooper had arrived about midnight on Wednesday. "I got a call saying they'd put my dog on the wrong flight to a totally different province," she said.

When airline staff let the dog out to pee, it escaped its collar.

Pittman flew to Hamilton herself Thursday morning and has been searching ever since. She said more than 100 people have been searching Thursday on Airport Road and nearby.

WestJet covered the flights and hotels and meals for Pittman and her roommate to fly to Hamilton for the search.

"The safety and care of pets, whether they are travelling as cargo or as carry-on, is always a top priority for WestJet and we sincerely apologize to the pet's owner for what has occurred," said Lauren Stewart, a spokeswoman for WestJet.

Stewart said the airline has engaged its staff in the ground search and put up posters.

"We will continue to work with the owner during this difficult time," Stewart said.

Hamilton airport said it is helping WestJet. The Hamilton airport security line is open for anyone who has seen the dog: 905.679.4908.