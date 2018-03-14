A Hamilton police officer who is facing corruption and drug trafficking charges somehow had over $130,000 of income over a four-and-a-half year period that couldn't be explained, court heard Wednesday.

Det. Const. Craig Ruthowsky's trial entered it's third day, as expert forensic accountant Lisa Robyn Majeau Gordon was in the witness box to talk about the Ruthowsky family's finances.

She testified that from Jan. 11, 2011 to June 5, 2015, the Ruthowskys netted $130,012 in "income from unknown sources."

She also testified about the family's spending during those years.

"There was more spending out of the bank accounts than known income over that period of time, and by quite a bit," Majeau Gordon said.

The Crown contends that Ruthowsky was working with the criminals he was supposed to be investigating, in exchange for a monthly payout of $20,000.

Ruthowsky, 44, has pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Toronto to charges of bribery, attempting to obstruct justice, trafficking cocaine, criminal breach of trust, and conspiring to traffic marijuana.

Majeau Gordon said that the Ruthowsky family's average annual income of $108,779 was under the family's average annual spending of $124,961 — meaning the family would be about $16,183 in the hole, each year.

About 96 per cent of the family's annual income from known sources came from wages from the Hamilton Police Service.

Both Ruthowsky and his wife, Christine, are Hamilton police officers.

In court's morning session, Det. Travis Clark, who was one of the heads of Toronto police's major projects section, returned to the witness box to finish his testimony about wiretapped conversations that Ruthowsky was heard having with a known drug dealer.

In cross-examination, Ruthowsky's lawyer, Greg Lafontaine, tried to hammer home the fact that Ruthowsky did not explicitly tip off the dealer the the cops were monitoring him in that conversation.

"He doesn't say hide your phones. He doesn't say hide your drugs," Lafontaine said. "Correct," Clark responded.

Ruthowsky did, however, mention a "part six" — which is a type of investigation that exclusively deals with the wiretapping of phones.

"That, to any person, would be implying be careful on your phones … the destruction of evidence," Clark said.

adam.carter@cbc.ca