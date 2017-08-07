Monday's downpour in the Hamilton area made the region's waterfalls a treacherous place for hikers, leading to the stranding of 10 at Albion Falls and a family of five at Chedoke Falls.

Seven of the hikers stuck on a rocky trail at the bottom of Albion Falls have been rescued by Hamilton Fire Department personnel, said spokesperson Steve McArthur. They were able to walk to safety, assisted by firefighters, using the trail.

The group had been unable to safely ascend the falls due to the sheer amount of water that came down, McArthur said, noting that the slippery rocks were a danger even to the rescuers.

@hemsparamedics Med. Scene Command is being terminated. 10 parties & mtpl dogs safe @ #albionfalls All parties refused transport to hosp. — @hemsparamedics

At Chedoke Falls, 12 kilometres away, the torrent of rain trapped a family of five on the rocks at the bottom of the waterfall, said McArthur.

"There was a lot of fast-moving water around them," McArthur said. "They could not get out of there quickly enough."

Before/after image of the dam in the gorge, downstream from #ChedokeFalls shows how quick & high water rose. #rapids pic.twitter.com/KnSMrELiRV — @HPSMarine

Hamilton Police Service's marine unit pitched in and was able to remove the family safely, McArthur confirmed.

Fire personnel then performed a "small rope rescue" to get the family up to a trail.

No injuries have been reported at either location.