Environment Canada says remnants of tropical storm Nate are likely to affect Hamilton, Niagara and southern Ontario overnight Sunday into Monday.

In a special weather statement, meteorologists warned that Nate is forecast to track south of the Great Lakes but rain associated with the system is expected to "graze" portions of the lower Great Lakes with rain for several hours.

"It should begin tonight for regions north of Lake Erie and north of Lake Ontario towards dawn or early Monday morning," Environment Canada said in the statement.

The national federal agency expect rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm, with possibly 40 mm in places.

The "Hurricane Track" of Tropical Storm Nate shows its projected path. It could bring unsettled weather to the Great Lakes Sunday night and Monday. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)

Environment Canada also issued a "tropical cyclone information statement" applicable to Hamilton, Niagara, Halton and several other areas in southern Ontario.

Over the next day or two, Nate is expected to move rapidly northeast from Alabama and weaken to a tropical depression. By Monday afternoon, it will be a post-tropical storm over eastern New York State.