Skip to Main Content
Toronto-bound QEW reopened at Burloak Drive in Burlington after morning crash

Notifications

Updated

Toronto-bound QEW reopened at Burloak Drive in Burlington after morning crash

A collision Tuesday morning has closed all lanes on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Expressway at Burloak Drive in Burlington. The lanes have reopened in the afternoon.

A 'serious single vehicle collision' closed all lanes Tuesday morning for two hours

CBC News ·
Burlington OPP are investigating a single-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW in the area of Burloak Drive in Burlington.

All lanes on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Expressway (QEW) in the area of Burloak Drive in Burlington have reopened after a closure Tuesday morning due to a collision just before 11 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it was a "serious single vehicle collision."

He said reports said there was "one person apparently trapped in the vehicle."

Toronto-bound lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m. Hamilton-bound lanes were not affected by the collision.

Burlington OPP are currently investigating.

Oakville Transit and Burlington Transit are warning riders on Twitter that their travels may be affected due to heavy traffic due to QEW closure.

Routes 14 and 15 may experience up to 15 minutes of delay due to heavy traffic on Bronte Road and Rebecca Street, says Oakville Transit.

Burlington Transit says "unexpected traffic" on Appleby Line and Harvester Road may affect routes 11, 80, 81 and 83.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us