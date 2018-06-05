Toronto-bound QEW reopened at Burloak Drive in Burlington after morning crash

All lanes on the Toronto-bound Queen Elizabeth Expressway (QEW) in the area of Burloak Drive in Burlington have reopened after a closure Tuesday morning due to a collision just before 11 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it was a "serious single vehicle collision."

He said reports said there was "one person apparently trapped in the vehicle."

Toronto-bound lanes reopened shortly after 1 p.m. Hamilton-bound lanes were not affected by the collision.

Burlington OPP are currently investigating.

CLEARED Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> Toronto bound at Burloak Dr <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Burlington?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Burlington</a> - All lanes open ^jp —@OPP_GTATraffic

Oakville Transit and Burlington Transit are warning riders on Twitter that their travels may be affected due to heavy traffic due to QEW closure.

Routes 14 and 15 may experience up to 15 minutes of delay due to heavy traffic on Bronte Road and Rebecca Street, says Oakville Transit.

Burlington Transit says "unexpected traffic" on Appleby Line and Harvester Road may affect routes 11, 80, 81 and 83.