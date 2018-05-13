Male pedestrian struck and killed along QEW in Grimsby

OPP are looking for assistance in identifying a male pedestrian who was struck and killed along the QEW in Grimsby Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near Bartlett Avenue.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the adult male was standing out near the QEW before being struck by two vehicles.

Police said he was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Schmidt, the two vehicles remained on scene.

Karolyn Soltis was driving home to Cambridge with her husband and six-year-old son. They drove by the scene just as OPP arrived. She said it was "horrific."

"The body hadn't been covered yet. It was [a] pretty traumatic scene," said Soltis.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> need assistance in identifying the victim of a fatal pedestrian collision last night on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/QEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#QEW</a> near Bartlett <a href="https://t.co/2eHZPUTMsc">https://t.co/2eHZPUTMsc</a> —@OPP_HSD

Soltis told CBC News she was grateful her son was sleeping at the time.

"We were so grateful he was sleeping at that time because the images just for my husband and I — it's just something that you can't explain. We're not created to see that."

Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can help them identify a man who was struck by two vehicles near Bartlett Avenue in Grimsby Ont. (Andrew Collins/CBC)

Police are now appealing to the public to come forward with any information that can help them identify the man so they can reach out his family, said Schmidt.

He's described as wearing blue pants, a dark t-shirt and a brown coat.

"We are trying to get more information that will assist us in identifying him right now," said Schmidt.

People are asked to call Niagara OPP at (905) 356-1311 with information.