Burlington man, 26, dead after 'street racing' crash on QEW

A 26-year-old Burlington man is dead after an alleged street race on the eastbound QEW early Saturday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The man was a passenger in a black Toyota sedan that crashed near the Guelph Line exit shortly after 12:30 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

According to Schmidt, witnesses reported that the driver of the Toyota was involved in a "street racing incident" with at least one other vehicle as far back as the Ford Drive exit in Oakville.

Investigators are searching for the driver of a grey vehicle — possibly an Audi — that allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

The victim was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed, according to police. (David Ritchie/CBC)

Police are canvassing for dashboard camera video from other drivers and any footage from Ontario's transportation ministry cameras and nearby businesses that may be useful.

Schmidt appealed for the driver and any passengers of the grey vehicle, as well as any other witnesses, to contact police or Crime Stoppers to provide a statement.

"Investigators are desperate for answers," Schmidt said in the video.

"If you were a passenger in that vehicle, it is your obligation to tell the truth and to come forward."

The victim's family has been notified, Schmidt added.