A major collision on the QEW at Guelph Line in Burlington has closed all eastbound lanes and all but one westbound lane.

The Ontario Provincial Police tweeted that eastbound lanes headed to Toronto are closed at Brant Street and Fort Erie-bound lanes are closed at Walkers Line.

UPDATE: COLLISION: #QEW Toronto bound lanes CLOSED at Brant St - QEW Fort Erie bound lanes CLOSED at Walkers Line #BurlON ^ag pic.twitter.com/uW59Ct9kSL — @OPP_GTATraffic

An image from the scene shows numerous emergency vehicles, including paramedics.

"What we're dealing with is apparently a single vehicle collision rollover with multiple patients," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police say that eight people have been taken to hospital — two people are now in critical condition, and another person is in serious condition.

"Right now there are people fighting for their lives in hospital," Schmidt said.

All Toronto-bound lanes on the QEW are closed after a collision near Guelph Line. (David Ritchie/CBC)

"The vehicle came to rest on its roof on the [Toronto-bound] lanes of the QEW," Schmidt said. It appears that the vehicle involved in the crash was an eight-seater van.

"Unfortunately, I know this will be somewhat of a lengthy investigation, due to the fact that patients were located in different locations across the highway," Schmidt said.

The QEW is jammed up all the way through Burlington and into Hamilton, Schmidt said.

"If you can get off the highway, that's going to be your best bet."