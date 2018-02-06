Dozens of firefighters from across the Niagara region are battling a huge fire at a patio furniture warehouse in Port Colborne.

Residents in the vicinity of the plume of smoke coming from the fire at Vinyl Works Canada are being asked to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Port Colborne fire crews were called before 8 a.m. to the warehouse on Barber Drive, said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Bendia.

The building is about 60 metres by 23 metres wide. Within minutes of crews arriving a fire at the south end of the building quickly progressed and collapsed part of the building, Bendia said.

Air quality testing

Port Colborne city officials said the Ministry of Environment tested two locations and found air quality was not a concern. They planned to test one more location about a kilometre from the fire.

That means that children can be released from schools and picked up as usual, the city said on Twitter.

But residents should still stay indoors with windows and doors closed.

2/2 #PortColborne residents are still encouraged to take precautions by staying indoors with windows & doors closed while the Ministry of Environment continues further testing. — @portcolborne

Fire crews from around the region

As of mid-morning Tuesday, there were more than 50 firefighters on scene.

People who lived near the plume of smoke coming from the fire at Vinyl Works Canada were being asked to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. (Shane Murphy)

"We've got just about everybody in the Niagara region providing tankers and manpower," Bendia said.

"Right now it looks like we are making some headway on the fire," he said during a 10:30 a.m. news conference. "The plume is definitely less than it was before."

We have confirmed that it is safe for Fort Erie residents to go outside as the toxic fumes are staying within the vicinity of the fire in @portcolborne. We will notify residents, if there are any more updates. — @TownOfFortErie

He said he didn't know how many people were in the building at the time, but he said he didn't believe anyone was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Despite the progress on the fire, Bendia said it will be a long fight. The building has collapsed and crews will need to use heavy equipment to comb through and extinguish any flames underneath.

"I imagine we are going to be here awhile," he said. "Probably the better part of today into the evening tonight."

Bendia said that barriers have been put up to keep runoff from water used to fight the fire from getting into the Welland Canal.

"There's no jeopardy to the water at this time," he said.

Port Colborne is on Lake Erie, southeast of Hamilton.

Port Colborne Deputy Chief Mike Bendia addresses media at a news conference at a large fire Tuesday morning. (Port Colborne/YouTube)

It is raging! All that vinyl I guess. #portcolborne #portcolbornefire pic.twitter.com/uhPsyjf95f — @JeremeyKnutt

William Murray took a photo of the smoke plume from Chippawa Road at 8:13 a.m. in Port Colborne. (murrayw7/Twitter)